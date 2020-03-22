West Bengal: 3 more test positive for coronavirus, cases rise to 7

So far, 7 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in West Bengal. (Express photo) So far, 7 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in West Bengal. (Express photo)

Three more positive novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were reported from West Bengal on Sunday evening, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to seven. According to a senior state health department official, the new cases fresh cases are related to a previous COVID-19 case from the state.

“Parents of the 22-year-old youth who had tested positive on March 20 and the maid servant of that household have tested positive,” said the official. He added that the disease was transmitted from the youth to his parents and the maid servant.

The 22-year-old youth, who returned to the city from London on March 13, had tested (COVID-19) positive on last Friday. The youth, who is a resident of upscale Ballygunge area in South Kolkata, was in home isolation after his arrival. However, after he tested positive, his family members and the maid servant were taken to the special isolation unit at Rajarhat where they were kept quarantined for 14 days. Their swab samples were sent for COVID-19 test at NICED, Kolkata.

“Test reports of four persons came today. Out of the four, three tested positive,” said the government official.

