Bengal: BJP says worker killed for questioning TMC leader violating Covid norms

The deceased was identified as Gokul Chandra Jana, a 62-year-old resident of Itaberia in the district’s Bhupatinagar police station area.

The BJP on Wednesday claimed that one of its workers in Purba Medinipur district was killed after he allegedly complained against a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader for reportedly flouting quarantine

despite testing positive for Covid-19.

According to local people, TMC gram panchayat member Bharati Dolui’s husband tested positive for the disease. However, instead of isolating himself at home, he allegedly roamed around in the area and attended local programmes.

Jana raised the matter with local ASHA worker Minati Dolui, whose husband and brother-in-law assaulted Jana for complaining. Both of them have been detained in connection with Jana’s death.

“We have detained two persons in connection with the incident,” said a senior officer of the local police station.

Itaberia gram panchayat pradhan and local TMC leader Sumita Jana told reporters, “One of our members has tested positive for Covid-19 and another person has died today. I don’t know how he has died. I will inquire about it.”

The BJP claimed Jana was an active member of the party. “One of our members has been killed today for protesting against a TMC leader for breaking quarantine norms. This is an example of the failing democracy in the state,” said state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu.

