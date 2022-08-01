10 killed, several injured as van gets electrocuted in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar

At least 10 people were killed and several others got injured after a pick-up van full of passengers allegedly got electrocuted late on Sunday night in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar, the police said.

Assistant superintendent of police (Matabhanga) Amit Varma said the accident took place at Dharla Bridge under Mekhliganj police station limits where a pick-up van carrying passengers “got electrocuted on its way to Jalpesh”. The police said there were 27 passengers in the van out of which 10 were declared dead at a nearby hospital. The condition of one person remains critical, while 16 were referred to a hospital in Jalpaiguri for treatment. A few of them were discharged later, they added.

“Preliminary inquiry reveals that it might be due to wiring of the generator (DJ system) which was fitted in the back of the vehicle,” the ASP told media persons. The accident happened around midnight when the van was on its way to a Shiva temple in Jalpesh, the police added.

The victims were residents of Sitalkuchi area in the district, officers said, adding that the vehicle has been seized.