West Bengal: Construction of pond at defunct Tata plant site in Singur is new TMC-BJP flashpoint

As the construction of a ‘behri’ (a pond for fish cultivation) began on uncultivable land at the now-shelved Tata Motors’ plant in Hooghly’s Singur, the Opposition BJP on Sunday alleged the ruling TMC has fooled farmers for 10 years. The TMC accused BJP of giving “an unnecessary twist to the development project”.

“Didi (Mamata Banerjee) returned land to the farmers. They had put their faith in her for a bright future. Now there is neither the factory nor business. The land is not suitable for farming and is being used for cultivation of fish. The TMC government has fooled the people of Singur for 10 years,” said BJP national president Dilip Ghosh.

Minister Becharam Manna countered Ghosh: “No one gives any importance to what Dilip Ghosh says. He is not a sane person. People of Singur have been subjected to exploitation and had put their faith in Mamata Banerjee. Ghosh is trying to give this development project an unnecessary twist to intimidate the people.”

In 2008, Mamata Banerjee led an anti-land acquisition movement against the Nano car project, forcing Tata to take its plant to Sanand in Gujarat. In 2016, the Supreme Court quashed the West Bengal government’s acquisition of 997 acres of agricultural land of 9,117 farmers. Since then, a large number of farmers complained that the returned land was not suitable for farming.

Under a recent government scheme, ‘behris’ are being built for fish cultivation across the state.

Banamali Maity, a Singur farmer on whose land the ‘behri’ is coming up, told reporters, “There was a dream to see a factory come up here. But that didn’t happen. So we are trying to earn some money by utilising the land in another way. I had applied for construction of a bheri and received clearance from the administration.” A member of Singur Panchayat Samiti, Dudh Kumar Dhara said, “Ponds are being dug up in land measuring over 3 bighas (1.8 acres) free of cost.”