West Bengal: Constable tests positive; active cases climb to 132

A barricade with ‘no entry for outsiders’ notice outside a Kolkata neighbourhood on Wednesday. (PTI) A barricade with ‘no entry for outsiders’ notice outside a Kolkata neighbourhood on Wednesday. (PTI)

In a first such case in the state, a police constable tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Wednesday, an unidentified health department official told PTI, even as the government announced that 17 more people were found to have contracted the virus.

With five patients discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease, the number of active cases went up from 120 to 132. However, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pegged the number of active cases at 176. While the state said that till date 42 patients had been discharged from hospitals, the Centre said 37 people had recovered.

This discrepancy in numbers has been in focus of late, with the Mamata Banerjee government being repeatedly questioned by the Opposition about it.

On Wednesday, the CPI(M)’s mouthpiece claimed that 30 people in the state had died of the disease. According to the government, the toll is seven. The latest allegation came days after a BJP delegation complained to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar about the state data.

“People are quoting numbers to make headlines,” Mamata Banerjee told reporters. “I warn everybody against doing so as there is a Supreme Court order for preventing misinformation, and we can take legal action. The number of deaths is being determined by an expert committee, and not me or my Chief Secretary.”

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said the government would inform the press about the updated death toll —it is seven at present — on Thursday as the committee is expected to submit its report. Till date, 3,470 samples have been tested in the state, according to the government.

Since the government does not give out details of patients who test positive, it is not known if the police constable who tested positive for COVID-19 is among the new cases announced by the government.

According to a source in the health department, the constable is in his early fifties, and has been suffering from kidney ailments for quite some time.

He has not been admitted to the state-run MR Bangur Hospital. “As he had mild symptoms of coronavirus infection, doctors did not take any chance. His swabs were tested and the results came positive. He was then shifted to the MR Bangur Hospital,” the source added.

The policeman’s family members are in home quarantine, and will undergo swab tests.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd