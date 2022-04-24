Kolkata: Constable arrested for ‘molesting’ minor girl

A police constable was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Kolkata. The incident, which took place on Friday evening, came to light on Saturday.

Sources in the police said the deaf and mute girl and her mother were sharing ride with the accused constable in an auto-rickshaw on Friday afternoon.

According to the mother, the accused constable touched her daughter inappropriately while travelling in the auto-rickshaw. She added that when her daughter told her about the ordeal, she asked the auto driver to go to the nearest police station.

The driver did as told and the mother lodged a complaint with the police.

However, the officers sent them to another police station where the accused constable was arrested.

On Saturday, the accused was produced before a court which remanded him in jail custody for two days. The court ordered him to be produced again on Monday. The FIR was filed against the constable under IPC Section 354 and the POCSO Act.

The policeman was arrested and an investigation is underway, an officer said.