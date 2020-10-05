Bengal Congress MP ‘critical’ after testing Covid positive

Congress MP Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury. {Twitter/West Bengal Congress)

Congress MP Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury has tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at a city-based hospital, Health department sources said on Monday.

The condition of the septuagenarian MP, who was brought to a city-based hospital on September 28 after he tested positive for the disease, is “critical”, they said.

“He is currently admitted at the ITU and is undergoing treatment. Since his blood oxygen level has dropped, the MP is being given oxygen supply. We are keeping a close watch on his health condition,” a senior doctor at the hospital said.

Khan Choudhury is the Congress MP from Maldaha Dakshin seat.

