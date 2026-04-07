West Bengal: Congress candidate makes it to rolls hrs before deadline for nomination

In a relief to Congress candidate Md Mottakin Alam, the appellate Tribunal on Monday ordered the Election Commission to include his name in the voters’ list in West Bengal after it was deleted during the adjudication process of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state.

Monday was the last day for filing nomination papers for the Ratua Assembly seat from where Congress has fielded Alam.

Following the appellate Tribunal’s order, Alam filed his nomination papers.

Earlier in the day, Alam’s case was mentioned in the Supreme Court, which ordered the Tribunal to dispose of his case by 12.30 pm on Monday.