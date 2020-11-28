West Bengal: Complaint against BJP’s Agnimitra Paul for rape remarks

State BJP Mahila Morcha president Agnimitra Paul

A police complaint has been filed against state BJP Mahila Morcha president Agnimitra Paul for her derogatory remarks that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked her supporters to “rape women for entertainment”.

The complaint was filed at Tamluk police station in East Midnapore district on Thursday. “We are looking into the complaint,” said a police officer.

While addressing party workers in East Midnapore district on November 24, the fashion designer-turned-politician said: “Rapes are taking place in the state every day. A six-year-old child was raped in Malda few days ago. Children aged between seven and eight are being raped. Do you know who are committing these rapes? In most of the cases, TMC workers and supporters are raping women. Didimoni (Mamata Banerjee) told them that I have failed to give you jobs so if you need any entertainment… go and rape. She said you go and rape women, and I will compensate them with money.” The remarks drew criticism not only from the TMC but also from the CPM.

This is not the first time that Paul has courted controversy. Supporting a wall erected around the Visva- Bharati University where a fair is held every year, she had earlier said the campus was used for “sex-racket”.

