West Bengal committee to decide on easing curbs

Even as several states have issued guidelines on restrictions and exemptions in their respective red and green zones, depending on coronavirus risk, the West Bengal government will take a call on it Monday.

A task force led by state Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha will decide which shops and industries will be allowed to open in green and orange zones. According to sources in the state secretariat, the panel will take a call after going through the Centre’s guidelines, some of which have been modified and may be changed further.

Senior officials, however, made it clear that complete lockdown would continue in red-zone districts. A district is categorised as a red zone if there are substantial numbers of active cases. The other criteria are the rate at which confirmed cases are doubling, and surveillance feedback. Only grocery shops, markets, sweet shops, and pharmacies will be allowed to remain open in such districts, and the usual restrictions will apply.

