West Bengal: College student arrested for ‘Lashkar-e-Taiba link’

A 21-year-old student has been arrested by the Special Task Force of West Bengal Police for her alleged links with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Tania Parvin awas arrested from her residence at Baduria in North 24 Parganas on Thursday.

“We have filed a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act sections. She was produced in Bashirhat subdivional court, which remanded her in 14-day police custody. Our investigation is on,” said a senior police officer.

Police said the girl, who is an MA final-year student of a Kolkata-based college, was influenced by the terror outfit through social networking sites. She had watched documents and videos posted by LeT on social media. Later, she got in touch with LeT members and also made calls to people in Pakistan, they added.

“We have seized several Pakistani SIM cards from her possession. We have also learnt that she had created several WhatsApp groups and discussed sensitive issues. The members of these groups also exchanged videos of Lashkar training and literature. We primarily traced her through social media. She has influenced men as well as several young girls in Bengal with the ideology of Lashkar. We are interrogating her,” said a senior police officer who is connected with the case.

