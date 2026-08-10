West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari orders fresh probe into RG Kar rape-murder
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced a fresh probe into the rape and murder of the doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on the second anniversary of the incident on Sunday. Adhikari said the government took the decision on the request of the deceased’s mother, who is now […]
Adhikari said the government took the decision on the request of the deceased’s mother, who is now a BJP MLA. “Ratna Debnath had written to me, requesting a fresh investigation. After extensive discussions with the chief secretary and a team of experts, I am announcing a fresh investigation under the Special Commission Act, 1952,” he said. Adhikari also alleged that the police had failed to perform their duty in relation to this case, and ordered a separate probe into the alleged lapses in the cremation of the victim, and directed immediate action against those responsible.
Meanwhile, a two-minute silence was observed on Sunday at all government hospitals across West Bengal to mark the incident. The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front, which led extensive protests in 2024, held a clinic for underprivileged people at Chitpur in north Kolkata.
“We are holding the clinic seeking justice for the on-duty doctor who was raped and murdered,” said one participating doctor.
The Junior Doctors’ Front later held a memorial march from College Street to Esplanade for the victim, demanding that proper justice be served by way of arrest and trial of other people who may have been involved in the crime directly or indirectly. A day earlier, State Health Minister Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay had announced that his department will initiate a separate investigation into the rape and murder case.
Mukhopadhyay said the health department will summon everyone present at the hospital on the night of the incident. In addition, the investigating officers will also speak with the victim’s teachers and professors. He said, “If, in the course of investigation, the department thinks former health minister (Mamata Banerjee) should be summoned, that decision also will be implemented.”
The health minister stated the inquiry will also comprehensively examine what specific shortcomings or loopholes existed at the time in the hospital’s internal security and administrative framework, and how those deficiencies were subsequently rectified.
Story continues below this ad
Meanwhile, Asfaqullah Naiya, a member of the Abhaya Mancha that spearheaded the protests in the wake of the incident, said, “The state government is observing silence; we are welcoming that. But if the investigation of the RG Kar rape and murder case is also silenced, then it will not be accepted. Till date, we don’t know exactly what happened on that night. We want proper justice.”
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More