West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari orders fresh probe into RG Kar rape-murder

The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front holds a rally to mark two years since the rape-murder of a PG trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, Sunday. (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced a fresh probe into the rape and murder of the doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on the second anniversary of the incident on Sunday.

Adhikari said the government took the decision on the request of the deceased’s mother, who is now a BJP MLA. “Ratna Debnath had written to me, requesting a fresh investigation. After extensive discussions with the chief secretary and a team of experts, I am announcing a fresh investigation under the Special Commission Act, 1952,” he said. Adhikari also alleged that the police had failed to perform their duty in relation to this case, and ordered a separate probe into the alleged lapses in the cremation of the victim, and directed immediate action against those responsible.