Bengal CM announces monthly aid for Netaji ‘seva kendras’, with riders

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, along with Brahmachari Mural Bhai, worships a cow and perform rituals during the inauguration of an ambulance service at Adyapeath, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Announcing the decision in the state Assembly, Adhikari said the state will assist every constituency with Rs 30,000 per month to run these centres, subject to certain conditions.
The Chief Minister said that in order to get the state assistance, the ‘seva kendras’ must only be named ‘Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Seva Kendra’, and must display a portrait of Netaji wearing the traditional dhoti-panjabi (dhoti-kurta) attire. Copies of the portraits would be provided by the state Information and Cultural Affairs Department, he added.
“Money is needed to run a service centre. In this regard, I have two conditions or proposals. The Speaker will look into them… This must be followed. Those who do not follow it will not receive the funds,” Adhikari said.
He said the Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta will introduce a Bill in the next Assembly session for the same, adding that the money would be disbursed from August itself. He said more than 100 such service centres had already opened in the state.
“Earlier, MLAs in our state used to work from government offices. Now almost every MLA has their own office. Every constituency must have a service centre run by the MLA. Through these centres, they will provide services to the people of their areas. Everyone will receive services, whether they voted for them or not,” he said, while stressing that those found not to be working will not get the money for the centres.
Ex-MLAs’ medical allowance increased
The Chief Minister also announced an increase in the monthly medical allowance for former MLAs from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000, effective from August onwards.
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Adhikari alleged that the previous government did not provide financial security to former legislators. He said many former legislators from different parties completed their terms with dedication and honesty, adding, “The government has a responsibility towards senior former MLAs.”
“The government’s financial situation is not good. Despite that, the medical allowance has been increased,” Adhikari said.
He also said he would also discuss an increase in the retirement allowance of former MLAs with the Finance Minister. Adhikari said that an amendment would be introduced in the next Assembly session, and once passed, the former legislators would receive the medical benefits along with arrears effective from August.
Expressing concern over the flood situation in the neighbouring state of Assam, the Chief Minister also proposed Rs 10 crore aid for Assam from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
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He said more than 100 people had died in the floods in Assam. “The situation in neighbouring Assam is terrifying. We have a special spiritual connection with Assam. Several states such as Manipur and Chhattisgarh have announced assistance to Assam. We will also provide financial assistance of Rs 10 crore,” Adhikari told the Assembly on Wednesday.
He said arrangements would be made to ensure that the money reaches the Chief Minister of Assam.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More