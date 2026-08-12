Bengal CM announces monthly aid for Netaji ‘seva kendras’, with riders

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday directed all the West Bengal MLAs to set up ‘seva kendras’ (public service centres) named after freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in every Assembly constituency. The announcement comes close on the heels of India’s 80th Independence Day.

Announcing the decision in the state Assembly, Adhikari said the state will assist every constituency with Rs 30,000 per month to run these centres, subject to certain conditions.

The Chief Minister said that in order to get the state assistance, the ‘seva kendras’ must only be named ‘Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Seva Kendra’, and must display a portrait of Netaji wearing the traditional dhoti-panjabi (dhoti-kurta) attire. Copies of the portraits would be provided by the state Information and Cultural Affairs Department, he added.

“Money is needed to run a service centre. In this regard, I have two conditions or proposals. The Speaker will look into them… This must be followed. Those who do not follow it will not receive the funds,” Adhikari said.

He said the Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta will introduce a Bill in the next Assembly session for the same, adding that the money would be disbursed from August itself. He said more than 100 such service centres had already opened in the state.

“Earlier, MLAs in our state used to work from government offices. Now almost every MLA has their own office. Every constituency must have a service centre run by the MLA. Through these centres, they will provide services to the people of their areas. Everyone will receive services, whether they voted for them or not,” he said, while stressing that those found not to be working will not get the money for the centres.

Ex-MLAs’ medical allowance increased

The Chief Minister also announced an increase in the monthly medical allowance for former MLAs from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000, effective from August onwards.

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Adhikari alleged that the previous government did not provide financial security to former legislators. He said many former legislators from different parties completed their terms with dedication and honesty, adding, “The government has a responsibility towards senior former MLAs.”

“The government’s financial situation is not good. Despite that, the medical allowance has been increased,” Adhikari said.

He also said he would also discuss an increase in the retirement allowance of former MLAs with the Finance Minister. Adhikari said that an amendment would be introduced in the next Assembly session, and once passed, the former legislators would receive the medical benefits along with arrears effective from August.

Rs 10cr flood relief for Assam

Expressing concern over the flood situation in the neighbouring state of Assam, the Chief Minister also proposed Rs 10 crore aid for Assam from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

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He said more than 100 people had died in the floods in Assam. “The situation in neighbouring Assam is terrifying. We have a special spiritual connection with Assam. Several states such as Manipur and Chhattisgarh have announced assistance to Assam. We will also provide financial assistance of Rs 10 crore,” Adhikari told the Assembly on Wednesday.

He said arrangements would be made to ensure that the money reaches the Chief Minister of Assam.