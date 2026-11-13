West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari flags 57k ‘fake’ TMC-era housing scheme beneficiaries

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday warned of a CID investigation and departmental action against officials over alleged irregularities in the state’s rural housing scheme during the previous TMC government, saying the officials had identified around 57,000 such fake beneficiaries after verifying the records.

Adhikari said those found illegible must return the funds disbursed to them by November 30, failing which the government would form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and initiate a CID probe. Officials who recommended these names or those found negligent would also face departmental action, he said.

The first instalment of Rs 60,000 — part of the total Rs 1.2 lakh assistance under the scheme — began rolling out on December 17, 2024, when the then chief minister Mamata Banerjee officially launched the disbursement for the first phase to 12 lakh beneficiaries. Additional phases and subsequent instalment rollouts have continued through 2025 and 2026.

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The state’s rural housing scheme, ‘Banglar Bari’, was renamed ‘Paschim Banga Awas Yojana’ by Adhikari on August 6, initiating phased fund distributions in August and additional disbursements being held in November.

The CM’s warning on Friday came as he released the second instalment of Rs 60,000 each to seven lakh beneficiaries at the state secretariat, Nabanna. The amount will be transferred to their bank accounts. Earlier, 10 lakh beneficiaries had received funds under the second instalment.

With Friday’s release, the state government has cumulatively released Rs 10,323 crore during the current phase towards the second instalment of financial assistance to more than 17 lakh beneficiaries.

Accusing the previous TMC government of politicising the rural housing scheme for the poor, Adhikari said, “They had falsely claimed that 18-19 lakh people covered under their Banglar Bari project would not get money if the BJP came to power.” “But we proved that wrong as we don’t believe in discriminating on the basis of political affiliation, caste or community, and disbursed money in the first phase,” he added.

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Adhikari said verification had found that housing assistance had been transferred to the accounts of around 57,000 fake beneficiaries. The administration had also identified 12,000 ineligible recipients, of whom 1,000 had returned the money, he said.

“Those who are not eligible beneficiaries should return the money immediately. The 57,000 fake beneficiaries have been identified and action will be taken. We will form a special investigation team and investigate the entire incident through the CID,” he said.

The chief minister said the government would also investigate who had recommended the names of the ineligible beneficiaries. “Strict departmental action will be taken against any official found involved in this corruption or negligent in the matter,” he said.

Alongside the release of funds, Adhikari directed district magistrates and block development officers to ensure that beneficiaries could procure construction materials at affordable rates. He said building a house amid rising commodity prices could leave poor families short of money.

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“It is your responsibility to ensure that consumers can buy sand at a low price. It would have been good if it was Rs 1,000, but at least we must ensure that sand is not bought for more than Rs 1,200,” he told district officials.

He also asked the officials to facilitate the inclusion of more than 17.2 lakh beneficiaries, who have received both instalments in the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, which provides subsidies for rooftop solar installations.

Adhikari said the state had received 1.1 lakh units and urged rural households to install solar panels to avoid rising electricity costs. He announced an additional subsidy of Rs 15,000 from a state or special fund for beneficiaries belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes who install solar panels.

He also said around 8,000 employees would be recruited in the panchayat department, subject to cabinet approval. The CM said 1.65 crore women have benefitted from Annapurna Yojana and that the verification of OBC beneficiaries would be completed by December 1.

-With PTI inputs