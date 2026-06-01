West Bengal Cabinet Expansion Live Updates: BJP government to unveil full team as 35 more ministers to take oath today

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. (Source: PTI Photo)

WB Cabinet Expansion LIVE: Three weeks after the BJP formed its first-ever government in West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is set to expand his Council of Ministers today. As many as 35 BJP MLAs will be sworn is as ministers at Nabanna, Kolkata, by 11 am today, with the Governor Shri R N Ravi administering the oath. The induction will expand the ministry that currently consists of Adhikari and five cabinet colleagues sworn in on May 9.

How big will the new Council of Ministers be? With the addition of 35 ministers, the strength of the West Bengal Council of Ministers will rise to 41. With the five Cabinet ministers already sworn in representing women (Agnimitra Paul), Matuas (Ashok Kirtania), Rajbangshis (Nisith Pramanik), and tribals (Kshudiram Tudu), party leaders said the expanded Council of Ministers will see representation from other communities. Under the 91st Constitutional Amendment, the size of a state cabinet cannot exceed 15 percent of the total Assembly strength. In West Bengal’s 294-member Assembly, the maximum permissible number of ministers is 44, leaving the Adhikari government three positions short of the limit.

Story continues below this ad What is the BJP aiming for through the cabinet expansion? The cabinet expansion is expected to focus on broader social and regional representation. The existing ministry already includes leaders representing women, tribal, Matua, and Rajbanshi communities. BJP leaders have indicated that the expanded council will bring in representatives from other social groups and regions as the party seeks to consolidate its support base after its landmark victory of 208 seats, which ended the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule in the state.