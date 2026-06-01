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West Bengal Cabinet Expansion Live Updates: BJP government to unveil full team as 35 more ministers to take oath today

West Bengal Cabinet Ministers Expansion Live Updates: With the addition of 35 ministers, the strength of the West Bengal Council of Ministers will rise to 41.

By: Express Web Desk
June 1, 2026 10:28 AM IST
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu AdhikariWest Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. (Source: PTI Photo)

WB Cabinet Expansion LIVE: Three weeks after the BJP formed its first-ever government in West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is set to expand his Council of Ministers today. As many as 35 BJP MLAs will be sworn is as ministers at Nabanna, Kolkata, by 11 am today, with the Governor Shri R N Ravi administering the oath. The induction will expand the ministry that currently consists of Adhikari and five cabinet colleagues sworn in on May 9.

How big will the new Council of Ministers be? With the addition of 35 ministers, the strength of the West Bengal Council of Ministers will rise to 41. With the five Cabinet ministers already sworn in representing women (Agnimitra Paul), Matuas (Ashok Kirtania), Rajbangshis (Nisith Pramanik), and tribals (Kshudiram Tudu), party leaders said the expanded Council of Ministers will see representation from other communities. Under the 91st Constitutional Amendment, the size of a state cabinet cannot exceed 15 percent of the total Assembly strength. In West Bengal’s 294-member Assembly, the maximum permissible number of ministers is 44, leaving the Adhikari government three positions short of the limit.

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What is the BJP aiming for through the cabinet expansion? The cabinet expansion is expected to focus on broader social and regional representation. The existing ministry already includes leaders representing women, tribal, Matua, and Rajbanshi communities. BJP leaders have indicated that the expanded council will bring in representatives from other social groups and regions as the party seeks to consolidate its support base after its landmark victory of 208 seats, which ended the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule in the state.

Live Blog
10:06 (IST)01 Jun 2026

West Bengal Cabinet Expansion Live Updates: BJP government set for full council of ministers

  • West Bengal's first BJP-led government will undergo its first major cabinet expansion on Monday.
  • Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that 35 MLAs will be sworn in as ministers.
  • The oath-taking ceremony will be held at 11 am at Nabanna.
  • West Bengal Governor RN Ravi will administer the oath of office.
  • The expansion comes three weeks after Adhikari took oath as Chief Minister on May 9.
  • During the May 9 swearing-in ceremony, BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Nisith Pramanik, Ashok Kirtania and Kshudiram Tudu were inducted as ministers.
  • With the induction of 35 more ministers, the council of ministers will expand from 6 to 41 members.
  • The expansion follows consultations in New Delhi between Adhikari, state BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya and the BJP's central leadership.

10:03 (IST)01 Jun 2026

Good Morning!

Welcome to the West Bengal cabinet expansion LIVE blog. Stay tuned for the latest updates, developments and political reactions throughout the day.

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