Suvendu Adhikari urges people to fearlessly chant Bhagavad Gita, says insulting monks will invite jail   

Addressing a Bhagavad Gita recital event organised by the Bangur Jagaran Mancha at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, Adhikari said there was nothing to fear while following or promoting a faith.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
3 min readKolkataUpdated: Sep 27, 2026 09:11 PM IST
CM Suvendu Adhikri at the Gita Path programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium. Express photoCM Suvendu Adhikri at the Gita Path programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium. Express photo
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said his government would protect ‘gaumata’ and jail anybody who insults monks, while asserting that winds have changed in the state.

Addressing a Bhagavad Gita recital event organised by the Bangur Jagaran Mancha at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, Adhikari said there was nothing to fear while following or promoting a faith.

In a reference to the Bageshwar Baba controversy, Adhikari said, “This is an independent country guided by the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar. Whoever wants to accept it may do so, and whoever does not, that is their personal choice. But the way Dhirendra Shastri’s effigy was burned and insulted by the Communists and Mamata’s followers… I clearly stated in the Assembly that the government will put anyone in jail who insults saints, monks, and spiritual leaders. I took action that very night and had the person who burned his picture arrested.”

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“Recite and distribute the Bhagavad Gita, distribute Hanuman Chalisa without any hesitation. Chant Hare Krishna mantra, blow conches; there is nothing to be scared of. Mausam badal gaya hai (The winds have changed),” he said.

“The government of tika, sikha, dhoti, tulsi has arrived. The government to protect ‘gaumata’ is here,” he said at the event, which saw 11,000 people recite the Bhagavad Gita in unison.

The chief minister also asserted that his government “would imprison those who insult monks.” “I have already said in the assembly that those who insult sadhus, saints and mahants will have to go to jail,” the CM said.

Taking a dig at the previous Mamata government, he asked people to stay vigilant against the “Tukde Tukde” gang.

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“Everyone must stay united and vigilant against the Tukde Tukde gang within the country who demand freedom (Azadi) for Kashmir. Yesterday, a former Chief Minister of this state, along with 150 people, chanted “Azadi” in Serampore. Freedom was attained in 1947. If she makes such statements, the nationalists will teach her a lesson,” he said.

Adhikari also referred to spiritual leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, and said he had expressed interest to visit Bengal during Makar Sankranti next year, and hold a large religious congregation at the Brigade Parade Ground.

Adhikari added the state government would have a pavilion at the Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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