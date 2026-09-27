Suvendu Adhikari urges people to fearlessly chant Bhagavad Gita, says insulting monks will invite jail   

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said his government would protect ‘gaumata’ and jail anybody who insults monks, while asserting that winds have changed in the state.

Addressing a Bhagavad Gita recital event organised by the Bangur Jagaran Mancha at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, Adhikari said there was nothing to fear while following or promoting a faith.

In a reference to the Bageshwar Baba controversy, Adhikari said, “This is an independent country guided by the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar. Whoever wants to accept it may do so, and whoever does not, that is their personal choice. But the way Dhirendra Shastri’s effigy was burned and insulted by the Communists and Mamata’s followers… I clearly stated in the Assembly that the government will put anyone in jail who insults saints, monks, and spiritual leaders. I took action that very night and had the person who burned his picture arrested.”