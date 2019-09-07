West Bengal CM rebukes TMC MLAs after spat with Congress leaders

An altercation broke out between TMC and Congress legislators in the state Assembly Friday over a question of alleged corruption in recruitment in transport corporations, forcing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to rebuke her party MLAs in order to bring the situation under control.

Advertising

During Question Hour, Congress MLA Pratima Rajak questioned state Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari about the alleged corruption in the recruitment of drivers and conductors in the state transport corporations. The minister in turn asked the Congress MLA to either prove her charge or apologise before the House.

Adhikari, who is also the TMC’s observer for Murshidabad district, a Congress stronghold, went on to say that the rest of the Congress MLAs from Murshidabad would join the TMC. No one from the Congress in Murshidabad district would be able to win 2021 Assembly polls in the state, he reportedly said in the house.

This angered the Congress MLAs who said Adhikari can’t make such “unparliamentary comment that all Congress MLAs will join the TMC in the coming days”. After this, the Congress MLAs came down to the Well and protested against Adhikari’s comment. Congress MLA Kamalesh Chatterjee from Bharatpur Assembly constituency in Murshidabad even ran towards Adhikari’s seat.

Advertising

Following Chatterjee’s move, the TMC MLAs also rushed to the Well and started shouting slogans against the Congress MLAs.

Banerjee, who was present in the House at the time, had to then come down to the Well and pacify the MLAs to control the situation. She rebuked her party MLAs for coming down to the Well and requested the Congress MLAs to go back to their seats.