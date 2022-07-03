Man enters West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Kolkata, nabbed

A massive security breach occurred at the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata’s Kalighat on Saturday night after a man entered its premises by crossing over a wall. He remained on the premises throughout the night and was nabbed by police personnel who spotted him in the morning, officers said.

The man was detained by the chief minister’s security staff. An investigation is underway into the matter, officers said. Soon after learning about the security breach, senior officers of the Kolkata police, including commissioner Vineet Goyal, rushed to the spot.

Sources also said that the police officers are investigating how the man managed to enter the Z-category security zone. Investigators are also trying to determine the possible motives behind the breach. Preliminary investigation, however, suggests that the culprit is either a thief or a person of unsound mental state. However, the police have not ruled out other angles.

Last month, a double murder took place not far from the chief minister’s residence, leading to questions about security in the area. Businessman Ashok Shah was stabbed to death while his wife Rashmita Shah was shot. It was later found that several CCTV cameras near the chief minister’s residence were defunct. Describing Bhawanipore as a “peaceful” area, Mamata Banerjee had then alleged that some external forces were trying to create nuisance in the locality and had assured that strict measures would be adopted to deal with troublemakers.