West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leaves for Delhi to attend Opposition meet

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday left for New Delhi to meet Trinamool Congress MPs and formulate strategies for the Winter Session of Parliament. She is also scheduled to attend an Opposition meet convened by her Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday.

Advertising

Party sources said Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former party president Sonia Gandhi are likely to attend the meet. It was also learnt that the CPM is likely to send a representative. Before embarking on her two-day trip to the national capital, Mamata greeted Sonia Gandhi on her 72nd birthday.

“My best wishes on your birthday Sonia Gandhi Ji. I pray for your long life and happiness in all you do,” she said.

Explained Results of recent polls may be a deciding factor in national strategy The results of recent Assembly elections in five states, which will be announced on the same day as the non-BJP parties’ meeting, is likely to be a key factor in deciding Chief Minister’s Mamata Banerjee’s next strategy. If the Opposition performs favourably, she is likely to intensify her attacks against the BJP ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament and strengthen calls for the formation of a federal front to oust the NDA government.

According to a TMC source, Mamata is also likely to meet the former Congress president at her residence. “She has gone to Delhi to hold a meeting with her party MPs and inform them of their next course of action in the upcoming session in Parliament. She is also likely to attend the meeting which has been convened by Chandrababu Naidu. He had come down to Kolkata to invite her to make her presence felt in the meeting,” said the leader.