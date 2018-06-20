West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hikes DA by 18% for govt employees starting January 1

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds press meet at Nabanna along with ministers and Chief Secretary on Tuesday evening. (Express photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds press meet at Nabanna along with ministers and Chief Secretary on Tuesday evening. (Express photo)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced an additional 18 per cent dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees, effective from January 1 next year. Speaking to mediapersons at the state secretariat, Mamata announced that the state government has also decided to merge 10 per cent interim relief into the DA, following which the total DA of state government employees will be 125 per cent from January next year.

“We have decided to release an additional 18 per cent DA to state government employees including teachers and non-teaching staff of educational institutions and employees of rural and urban local bodies. This will be effective from next January. We are announcing it a bit early because we have to follow the plan,” she said.

The chief minister said the state government will have to bear an annual additional expenditure of Rs 5,000 crore once the move is implemented.

“With the release of additional 18 per cent DA and merger of the interim relief, the total additional DA to state government employees from next January will be 125 per cent,” she said.

Mamata said she had announced the move “despite going through a very tight financial condition” as she had made a promise to state government employees in this regard.

The chief minister further said the erstwhile Left Front government had managed to provide 35 per cent DA to state government employees, while her government has given a hike of 90 per cent.

