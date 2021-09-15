West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee greets people on Hindi Diwas

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted the people of the country on the occasion of “Hindi Diwas” on Tuesday.

“On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, best wishes to all the countrymen and the linguists who are contributing towards the development of Hindi language,” she tweeted in Hindi.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson is set to participate in a meeting with non-Bengali voters on September 16 at Uttam Udyan in the Padmapukur area of Bhabanipur. A by-poll in the constituency will be held on September 30.

Bhabanipur, in south Kolkata, is one of the city’s oldest localities with a substantial non-Bengali population. It has a cosmopolitan population with Marwari, Punjabi, and Gujarati communities making up a substantial chunk of the demography. The BJP’s candidate is lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal, who is from the Marwari community.

“Instead of a huge margin in the recently concluded Assembly election, we trailed in two wards in Bhabanipur constituency. If the chief minister also trails in those wards, it will create a new controversy. So, we are not taking any chance. We want our supremo to win with a record margin,” said a senior TMC leader.