West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces cash rewards for CWG medalists

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced cash rewards of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh for weightlifter Achinta Sheuli and squash player Sourav Ghosal, who won gold and bronze medals, respectively, in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a newly built club tent at the Mohun Bagan Club, Banerjee also announced government jobs for their family members. “The ones who have won medals in Commonwealth Games will be rewarded. As per our norms, a gold medalist gets Rs 5 lakh, a silver medalist Rs 3 lakh and a bronze medalist Rs 2 lakh, along with jobs. This will be given to them on August 16, the day when West Bengal celebrates ‘Khela Diwas’,” said Banerjee.

The CM further said that Rs 50 lakh would be awarded to the Mohun Bagan Club for improving their infrastructure.