How Swapan Dasgupta’s West Bengal budget will help women earn from home kitchens

West Bengal’s proposed cloud kitchen policy aims to help women turn home kitchens into businesses through training (Image generated using AI).

Home kitchens across West Bengal may soon transform into formal revenue streams for women as the newly elected BJP government is set to unveil a comprehensive cloud kitchen policy alongside an array of welfare schemes targeted at women’s empowerment, fulfilling key promises from its election manifesto.

In the West Bengal Budget speech Monday, Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta emphasised the formalisation of unpaid domestic labour as a vital economic driver. “Encouraging household women to convert their home kitchens into cloud kitchens can significantly boost the economy,” Dasgupta said.

“This model turns everyday cooking skills into paid, productive activity with minimal investment, leveraging existing home infrastructure and low entry barriers.”