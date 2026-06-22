How Swapan Dasgupta’s West Bengal budget will help women earn from home kitchens

Home kitchens across West Bengal may soon transform into formal revenue streams for women as the newly elected BJP government is set to unveil a comprehensive cloud kitchen policy alongside an array of welfare schemes targeted at women’s empowerment, fulfilling key promises from its election manifesto.
In the West Bengal Budget speech Monday, Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta emphasised the formalisation of unpaid domestic labour as a vital economic driver. “Encouraging household women to convert their home kitchens into cloud kitchens can significantly boost the economy,” Dasgupta said.
“This model turns everyday cooking skills into paid, productive activity with minimal investment, leveraging existing home infrastructure and low entry barriers.”
“Our government will implement a new policy for cloud kitchens with the aim of micro entrepreneurship among women and by addressing issues like food safety, hygiene, competition and work-life balance through training in business and digital skills, microfinance, simplified regulations and better infrastructure, etc,” he added.
Beyond entrepreneurship, the budget introduced financial support systems, employment reservations, and security measures. The government announced a 33 per cent reservation for women in state government jobs, coinciding with a drive to fill 1 lakh existing vacancies.
To curb dropout rates, unmarried girl students enrolling in undergraduate courses at government and government-aided colleges will receive a one-time financial support of Rs 50,000. A total of Rs 21,000 crore has been earmarked for this initiative.
“I would like to highlight that special emphasis will be placed on empowering women as equal partners in the journey of development. The government believes that no society can progress sustainably unless women are economically independent, socially secure, and represented in leadership and decision-making processes. Policies will therefore prioritise women’s safety, education, entrepreneurship, financial inclusion, healthcare, and employment opportunities,” said Dasgupta.
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Financial assistance, free travel
Dasgupta said the flagship Annapurna Yojana has been launched with a massive outlay of Rs 36,000 crore. The scheme provides eligible women aged 25 to 60 with a monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000, deposited directly into their linked bank accounts.
He also said the state is expanding the scope of the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana. Pregnant and lactating mothers will now receive a total financial assistance package of Rs 21,000 alongside six specialised maternal nutrition kits to minimise wage loss and combat infant malnutrition.
Effective June 1, women across the state are entitled to free travel on state-run buses. The government allocated Rs 550 crore for this project and will soon issue dedicated ‘pink cards’ to beneficiaries, said the minister.
“Ensuring women’s safety is a top priority for our government. To enhance women’s safety through stronger institutional mechanisms and improved policing systems, we will establish at least one women’s police station in every sub-division and set up a Nari Sahayata Desk in every police station,” said Dasgupta.
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He also said that Durga Suraksha Squads, comprising women officers, will be formed to patrol busy city areas and public places. “We will also establish two all-women battalions, named after Matangini Hazra and Rani Shiromani, within the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF),” said Dasgupta.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More