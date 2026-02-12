As West Bengal Class 12 exams begin, a warning for students: Carrying a phone will cancel your whole year

Students are concerned about a lack of time for preparation for West Bengal Class 12 exams (File photo by Partha Paul)

The higher secondary (Class 12) examinations began Thursday across 2103 centres across West Bengal and are set to continue until February 27. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has asked schools hosting exam centres to suspend all classes in the secondary section during this period.

As many as 7,10,811 candidates from 6,837 schools will be appearing for the examination, including 3,95,079 girls and 3,15,732 boys.

According to WBCHSE, 6,35,864 candidates will sit for Semester 4 tests from 10 am to 12 noon, 59,452 for the Semester 3 supplementary examination from 1 pm to 2.15 pm, and about 15,495 under the old annual system from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished the students appearing for the examinations on X. “Heartfelt best wishes to all Higher Secondary examinees. May everyone’s coming days be filled with success.”