As West Bengal Class 12 exams begin, a warning for students: Carrying a phone will cancel your whole year

The higher secondary (Class 12) examinations began Thursday across 2103 centres across West Bengal and are set to continue until February 27. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has asked schools hosting exam centres to suspend all classes in the secondary section during this period.
As many as 7,10,811 candidates from 6,837 schools will be appearing for the examination, including 3,95,079 girls and 3,15,732 boys.
According to WBCHSE, 6,35,864 candidates will sit for Semester 4 tests from 10 am to 12 noon, 59,452 for the Semester 3 supplementary examination from 1 pm to 2.15 pm, and about 15,495 under the old annual system from 10 am to 1.15 pm.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished the students appearing for the examinations on X. “Heartfelt best wishes to all Higher Secondary examinees. May everyone’s coming days be filled with success.”
WBCHSE has also made it clear that mobile phones, calculators, and all electronic devices are banned for Semester 4 and Semester 3 candidates. Only candidates appearing under the old annual system may use approved calculators.
Those candidates found with electronic devices will have their entire examination for the year cancelled. Students will be frisked with hand-held metal detectors before being permitted to enter the venues.
According to WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya, most papers for Semester 4 will feature double options, unlike Semester 3, when all questions were compulsory. Each paper will include at least two questions where one answer is required and four questions where two answers are needed. Students should read the questions carefully and choose the options that best suit them to maximise their marks, he advised.
According to official guidelines, Semester 3 supplementary candidates will use OMR sheets for their exams, while Semester 4 candidates will receive blank answer scripts containing 12 leaves. Those following the old system will be given scripts with eight leaves. The question papers for Semester 4 and the OMR sheets for the Semester 3 supplementary examination will be distributed 10 minutes before the start of the tests.
Students concerned about lack of time for preparation
Students taking Semester 4 exams have expressed concerns about the limited preparation time and the incomplete syllabus. Dipali Das, one of the students, said, “It is very difficult to complete the syllabus in five months. We received our study materials in January, and now we are facing exams in February, while the syllabus is extensive.”
Arko Mukherjee, another student, said, “Chemistry is a vast syllabus; thus, time is required, but for the fourth semester, we did not get any time at all.”
Parents also echoed the same view. Some said that with the model books not being available on time and the exams being advanced, it was difficult for the students to prepare, and there was a lot of pressure.
Speaking to the media, WBCHSE president Bhattacharya, during a visit to schools where the examinations have begun, said, “Yes, this time the examinations have been rescheduled earlier due to the elections. However, study materials for Semester 4 have been provided on time, although there was a slight delay in the distribution of books for Semester 3.”
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More