West Bengal Class 10, 12 exams likely deferred due to Census; check proposed dates

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The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) recently submitted a proposal to the state School Education Department to defer the 2027 Madhyamik (Class 10) examination by about 15 days because of the second phase of the nationwide Census enumeration.
Under the proposed schedule, the Madhyamik exams, originally scheduled for February 15 to February 25, 2027, will begin on March 2 and conclude on March 16.
According to department sources, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is also expected to submit a similar proposal shortly, seeking to defer the fourth semester higher secondary (Class 12) examinations to after Holi, pushing them back from their initial schedule in the first week of March.
School Education Minister Dipak Burman said, “This is yet to be finalised. We got such a proposal and are considering it.”
The proposal follows a communication from Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, IAS, Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, regarding the nationwide Census 2027 operations. The second phase of house-to-house field enumeration is scheduled to begin in January 2027 and conclude by March 1, 2027.
Because Census field enumeration extensively deploys school teachers, including a substantial number of secondary school teachers, the Census Commissioner specifically requested that examining authorities across the country avoid scheduling major examination papers before March 18, 2027, to prevent operational disruption.
The WBBSE noted that while extensive preparatory groundwork had already been undertaken for the original February 15–25 schedule, holding exams during that timeframe presents acute administrative, logistical, and invigilation challenges because teachers will be engaged in Census duties through March 1.
The Board noted that deferring Madhyamik will require rescheduling the higher secondary examinations to avoid overlap in examination centre utilisation or logistical clashes.
The Board said that the proposed revised schedule balances administrative constraints with candidates’ academic interests, ensuring timely declaration of results, evaluation, tabulation, and marks entry without placing students at a disadvantage regarding stream allotments or national-level competitive examinations.