West Bengal Class 10, 12 exams likely deferred due to Census; check proposed dates

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) recently submitted a proposal to the state School Education Department to defer the 2027 Madhyamik (Class 10) examination by about 15 days because of the second phase of the nationwide Census enumeration.

Under the proposed schedule, the Madhyamik exams, originally scheduled for February 15 to February 25, 2027, will begin on March 2 and conclude on March 16.

According to department sources, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is also expected to submit a similar proposal shortly, seeking to defer the fourth semester higher secondary (Class 12) examinations to after Holi, pushing them back from their initial schedule in the first week of March.