Over 71 per cent polling recorded in Bengal civic polls

Over 71 per cent polling was registered in elections to four municipal corporations in West Bengal on Saturday. While 71.87 per cent voting was registered in Asansol Municipal Corporation, 71.09 per cent polling was recorded in Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation. The voting percentage in Chandannagar Municipal Corporation was 70.76 while Siliguri Municipal Corporation recorded 73.60 per cent polling. Elections to these four municipal corporations were last held in 2015. Elections could not be held in time due to Covid-19 pandemic. The counting of votes will be conducted on February 14.

However, Saturday’s civic polls were marred by isolated incidents of violence. In Asansol’s Jamuria area, the CPM alleged that TMC miscreants fired shots outside polling stations number 112 and 114. CPM candidate Dayamoy Bauri said that TMC miscreants made attempts to capture the polling booths but their workers resisted such attempts. “As they could not capture the booths, they fired shots while fleeing the area. I congratulate my party workers for putting up a resistance,” said the CPM candidate.

The TMC, however, denied such allegations. Local TMC leader Laltu Barik said, “It is a baseless allegation. There was a wedding going on near the polling booths. Sound crackers were burst, and this has been mistaken as gunshots.”

At Burnpur in Asansol, a CPM camp office was vandalised allegedly by TMC workers.

Elections to these four municipal corporations were last held in 2015. Elections could not be held in time due to Covid-19 pandemic. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Elections to these four municipal corporations were last held in 2015. Elections could not be held in time due to Covid-19 pandemic. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

In Asansol, BJP candidate Adarsha Sharma came under an alleged attack from TMC workers. He was seen bleeding from his head. In Bidhannagar, CPM candidate Sukanta Bandyopadhyay also came under a similar attack.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties alleged that the TMC brought in fake voters in Bidhannagar and Asansol. In several booths in Bidhannagar, fake voters were spotted standing in queue to cast their votes. In Ward 31, fake voters were spotted hiding in the toilet of a polling booth. The BJP alleged that the police remained mute spectators while their candidates chased out fake voters.

In Asansol, Chaitali Tiwari, BJP candidate and wife of former mayor Jitendra Tiwari, was allegedly heckled outside a polling booth. The TMC has denied the allegation and claimed the BJP is creating a drama.

The police on the other hand issued a notice to BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari and asked him to keep his armed security guards outside the polling booth while visiting polling stations.

The police detained BJP candidates Subhasish Das and Biswajit Mondal in Siliguri for their alleged involvement in creating troubles outside polling booths.

Meanwhile, West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) directed the police to stop the entry of outsiders in Bidhannagar from New Town and Beliaghata entry points. The directive was issued after the poll panel received information that outsiders were trying to enter Bidhannagar to influence the election.

According to the state poll panel, the polling was largely peaceful with one or two incidents of violence being reported.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee congratulated the people of four civic bodies for exercising their franchise. “The polling was peaceful. People were able to exercise their franchise. We thank them for taking part in the election,” Chatterjee said.

The BJP on the other hand termed the election as a farce. State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said, “This cannot be called an election. The TMC with the help of the police turned it into a farce. They brought in fake voters, attacked our candidates and rigged polling booths to win the election. It is unfortunate that a free, fair and peaceful election cannot be held in West Bengal.”

In Bidhannagar, total 203 candidates are contesting in 41 wards, while in Siliguri 200 contestants are in fray in 47 wards. In Siliguri, there are 594 polling stations out of which 89 are sensitive.

In Chandannagar, there are 120 candidates for 33 wards, while Asansol has 106 wards for which a total of 431 candidates are contesting. The total number of polling stations in Asansol is 1,182.

In 2015, Siliguri Municipal Corporation election was won by the Left Front and Congress alliance, while the three other civic bodies were won by the TMC.