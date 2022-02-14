West Bengal: TMC wins all four municipal corporations

Nine months after its resounding victory in the West Bengal assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress Monday reaffirmed its dominance among urban voters as it made a clean sweep in the civic polls to all four municipal corporations.

While the party retained control of Bidhannagar, Chandernagore and Asansol municipal corporations, it wrested power in Siliguri from the Left Front.

TMC celebrate the party’s win in Bidhannagar civic polls. TMC celebrate the party’s win in Bidhannagar civic polls.

The party’s vote share and number of seats in these civic bodies, both exceeded those recorded in 2015 election.

While the CPI(M) lost its opposition status to the BJP in Siliguri and Asansol, it retained its distant second spot in Bidhannagar and Chandernagore.

While TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee thanked the voters for the mandate terming it the victory of the people, the BJP claimed that the winning party had resorted to “terror tactics” on the polling day (February 12).

In Bidhannagar, the TMC clinched 39 out of 41 seats, while the BJP and CPI(M) both failed to open their account. The Congress and an Independent candidate bagged one ward each. The TMC got 95.5 per cent of the total polled votes, leaving the Congress and the Independent candidate to secure 2.44 per cent each.

In Chandernagore, the TMC bagged 31 of the 32 wards while the CPI(M) won one. The vote share of the two parties hence stood at 96.88 per cent and 3.13 per cent respectively.

In Siliguri, the Mamata Banerjee-led party got 37 out of the total 47 seats, the BJP got five, while the Left was demoted to the third position with only four seats. The Congress party got one seat. The TMC’s vote share here is 78.72 per cent, while the BJP and the CPI(M) respectively got 10.64 per cent and 8.5 per cent of the total votes polled.

Jubilant TMC supporters outside Bidhannagar counting centre . Jubilant TMC supporters outside Bidhannagar counting centre .

Outgoing mayor Ashok Bhattacharya lost the polls in the SMC. Banerjee announced that TMC leader Gautam Deb, who won by 3,000 vote margin, would be the next mayor of SMC.

In Asansol, the TMC won 91 of the 106 seats and was leading in five wards. The BJP won in seven seats, while the CPI(M) and the Congress won two and three seats respectively. The TMC so far bagged 64.71 per cent of the votes polled, whereas the BJP and the CPI(M) got 4.91 per cent and 1.96 per cent respectively.

“It is once again an overwhelming victory of Ma, Mati, Manush. My heartiest congratulations to the people of Asansol, Bidhannagar, Siliguri & Chandanagore for having put their faith and confidence on All India Trinamool Congress candidates in the Municipal Corporation elections,” Banerjee tweeted.

A child flashing victory sign symbolising win for TMC. A child flashing victory sign symbolising win for TMC.

Speaking with a Bengali news channel later, she said, “I want to congratulate the people for giving us this mandate. The election was held peacefully. The State Election Commission and administration played important roles to ensure people cast their votes. There was no trouble anywhere during polling. This verdict will allow us to work for the people with more determination. I would urge our workers and leaders not to respond to any provocation,” said Banerjee while speaking to a Bengali news channel.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh, however, claimed just the opposite. “All of us know how votes were looted on the polling day. The result doesn’t reflect the people’s mandate,” news agency PTI quoted Ghosh as saying.

–With inputs from PTI