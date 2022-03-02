West Bengal Municipal Election Results 2022 Live: Counting underway, TMC takes early lead

West Bengal Civic Body Polls Result 2022 Live Updates: As counting for the West Bengal civic polls began 8 am Wednesday, the Trinamool Congress took an early lead in three municipalities. These included Mekhliganj and Mathabhanga municipalities in Coochbehar district in North Bengal, and Raghunathpur Municipality in Purulia district, according to news agency PTI.
The West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) will announce the results of 108 civic bodies today (Wednesday), which saw a 77 per cent turnout. Reports of intimidation allegedly by the TMC workers, electoral malpractices and attack on journalists emerged from various parts of the state during the polling day. The BJP, meanwhile, has demanded a repoll. On Monday, the party had called for a 12-hour strike in the state against the civic poll violence and alleged electoral malpractices — a charge denied by the ruling TMC.
The SEC has ensured a three-layered security arrangement for the counting process, which began through postal ballot. Following this, the electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be counted. Counting will be held in two rounds. The SEC has allowed victory marches but any violence or confrontation will not be allowed.
The BJP asked the West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) to declare the elections “null and void” and called for a 12-hour strike across Bengal on Monday. The CPM and the Congress described the election as the “murder of democracy” and faulted the TMC, police and SEC.
The TMC instead claimed that the elections were peaceful with sporadic incidents of violence. An SEC official said voting was overall peaceful with disturbances in a few areas where action has been taken.
West Bengal DGP Manoj Malaviya said, “With confidence, I can say that the polling was held peacefully. There were some minor incidents of violence where action was taken immediately. However, there has been no complaints of grave injuries, bullet injuries or deaths. On specific complaints, 51 people were arrested today,” said Malaviya during a press conference.
Meanwhile, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar summoned State Election Commissioner Saurab Das at Raj Bhawan on Monday in view of poll violence reports. “State Election Commissioner Shri Saurab Das has been called upon to brief Guv anytime before 10 am tomorrow in view of alarmingly disturbing inputs, depicting scenario of violence and lawlessness, with administration in partisan mode and systemic failure,” said the governor in a tweet. Read more
About 77 per cent of the total voters on Sunday turned up to exercise their franchise in the civic polls to 108 municipalities in West Bengal that was marred by widespread violence. Throughout the day, reports of intimidation allegedly by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers, electoral malpractices and attack on journalists emerged from various parts of the state.
Since polling began at 7 am, reports of Opposition candidates being beaten up, alleged vote rigging other electoral malpractices started pouring in. A clash between TMC and BJP workers broke out at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district. BJP MP Arjun Singh alleged that two EVMs were vandalised in ward 9. “All booths have been captured by the TMC. Only police and goons are voting here while our workers being arrested. People are scared to come out and vote. Police are playing the role of a mute spectator,” alleged Singh.
Outsiders were seen standing in queues outside polling booths in Barrackpore and Dum Dum municipalities in North 24 Parganas district. BJP candidates and independent candidates were beaten up in several areas in this district. Read more
The ruling Trinamool Congress took early leads in three municipalities as the counting of votes polled in 107 civic bodies in West Bengal began on Wednesday morning. The party took early leads in Mekhliganj and Mathabhanga municipalities in Coochbehar district in North Bengal, and Raghunathpur Municipality in Purulia district as the counting of votes began at 8 AM. (PTI)