West Bengal Municipal Election Results 2022 Live: Counting underway, TMC takes early lead

West Bengal Civic Body Polls Result 2022 Live Updates: As counting for the West Bengal civic polls began 8 am Wednesday, the Trinamool Congress took an early lead in three municipalities. These included Mekhliganj and Mathabhanga municipalities in Coochbehar district in North Bengal, and Raghunathpur Municipality in Purulia district, according to news agency PTI.

The West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) will announce the results of 108 civic bodies today (Wednesday), which saw a 77 per cent turnout. Reports of intimidation allegedly by the TMC workers, electoral malpractices and attack on journalists emerged from various parts of the state during the polling day. The BJP, meanwhile, has demanded a repoll. On Monday, the party had called for a 12-hour strike in the state against the civic poll violence and alleged electoral malpractices — a charge denied by the ruling TMC.

The SEC has ensured a three-layered security arrangement for the counting process, which began through postal ballot. Following this, the electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be counted. Counting will be held in two rounds. The SEC has allowed victory marches but any violence or confrontation will not be allowed.