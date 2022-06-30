Civic bypoll results declared: TMC wins 4 out of 6 wards, also sweeps Siliguri council polls

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) won four of a total of six wards while the Congress and the CPM won one ward each in the West Bengal municipal by-elections the results for which were declared on Wednesday.

The civic body bypolls were held on June 26.

In ward number 8 of the Panihati Municipality in North 24 Parganas district, Trinamool candidate Meenakshi Dutta won by 2,284 votes. Meenakshi is wife of former party councillor Anupam Dutta who was shot dead by unidentified assailants on March 13, weeks after winning the election.

“People were with me. It is an unparalleled victory and it belongs to my late husband. I will now work on the path shown by him,” she said.

In ward number 3 of Bhatpara Municpality of the district, TMC’s Kanaklata Das won by a margin of 155 votes. In ward 29 of South Dumdum Municipality, party candidate Banashree Chatterjee won by 9,277 votes. In ward 4 of the civic body, party’s Tapas Roy won.

In Purulia district’s Jhalda Municipality, late Congress councillor Tapan Kandu’s nephew Mithun Kandu won the seat. Tapan Kandu was also killed by assailants on March 13. The Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the incident.

Mithun Kandu defeated TMC candidate Jagannath Rajak by 778 votes.

“The people of the ward number 2 have given a befitting reply to the Trinamool Congress which was responsible for the murder of my uncle,” said Mithun.

Tapan Kandu’s wife Purnima said, “It is a poetic justice. People of the ward had already made up their mind to support Mithun and the results only show that. He will now fulfill the dream of his late uncle and work for the people.”

Trinamool candidate Jagannath Rajak said, “It is nothing but sabotage by the district leadership that resulted in such a defeat. I have been back-stabbed.”

In ward number of 17 of Chandannagar Municipal Corporation in Hooghly district, CPM candidate Ashok Gangopadhyay defeated the Trinamool’s Sudip Kumar Nath by 130 votes. The CPM bagged the ward after a gap of 32 years.

Meanwhile, the TMC also swept the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad polls (subdivisional council election). Out of the nine zilla parishad seats, the party won 8 while the BJP got one. Earlier, the civic board was controlled by the Left Front. The party also won the majority of gram panchayat and panchayat samiti seats in Siliguri, counting of which going on till filing of the report.