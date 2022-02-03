West Bengal: Poll panel announces elections for 108 civic bodies on February 27

As many as 108 municipal bodies of West Bengal will go to polls on February 27, the State Election Commission announced Thursday morning. It also mentioned that voting will not take place at a ward in the South Dum Dum Municipality.

State Election Commissioner Sourav Das said, “We have issued a notification today (Thursday). The court has allowed to conduct the polls in all the wards across 108 municipalities except ward number 29 of the South Dum Dum Municipality. We received the court order Wednesday. Date of nomination starts today (Thursday).”

As per the directions of the Calcutta High Court, there are some “difficulties” in Ward 29 of South Dum Dum so except that, the polls will be conducted in all the wards of the 108 municipalities.

The last date of submission of nomination is February 9. Scrutiny of all nomination papers will be done on February 10. The last date of withdrawal of nomination is February 12. “Nominations can be filed from today (Thursday) till February 9 between 11 am and 3 pm except on Sundays and holidays,” said an official of the State Election Commission.

The State Election Commission is also holding a meeting with the district magistrates and superintendents of police over poll-related issues Thursday.

The Calcutta High Court had previously asked the poll panel to postpone the civic polls, which were scheduled for January 22, by four-six weeks. Post which, the polls were rescheduled for February 12, citing that the state had been hit by the third wave of Covid-19. Later, the State Election Commission had further extended the poll dates to February 27.