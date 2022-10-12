scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

West Bengal: CID questions BJP MLA Dana for five hours

Bankura MLA Dana appeared before the agency in the morning. His daughter Maitri Dana has already been questioned in this connection.

BJP MLA Niladri Shekhar Dana at the CID headquarters in Kolkata, Tuesday. Express

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal Police on Tuesday questioned BJP MLA Niladri Sekhar Dana in the alleged recruitment irregularities at AIIMS-Kalyani for more than five hours, said an official.

Bankura MLA Dana appeared before the agency in the morning. His daughter Maitri Dana has already been questioned in this connection.

Four BJP leaders — Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar, Bankura MLA Niladri Sekhar Dana and Chakdah MLA Bankim Ghosh — have been named in the FIR, accusing them of using their influence to get jobs for their relatives at AIIMS, Kalyani.

More from Kolkata

Dana, who has been accused of using his influence to get a job for his daughter at the hospital in Nadia district, reached CID’s headquarters Bhawani Bhawan around 11 am and left around 6 pm after the questioning. Dana has already denied the allegations and said he would fight legally.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Caste Politics’ or ‘Urban...Premium
UPSC Key-October 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Caste Politics’ or ‘Urban...
How a young Indian startup is making calculators ‘smart’ for millions of ...Premium
How a young Indian startup is making calculators ‘smart’ for millions of ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-10-2022 at 05:21:15 am
Next Story

Delhi Confidential: Putting them In A Spot

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement