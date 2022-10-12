West Bengal: CID questions BJP MLA Dana for five hours

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal Police on Tuesday questioned BJP MLA Niladri Sekhar Dana in the alleged recruitment irregularities at AIIMS-Kalyani for more than five hours, said an official.

Bankura MLA Dana appeared before the agency in the morning. His daughter Maitri Dana has already been questioned in this connection.

Four BJP leaders — Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar, Bankura MLA Niladri Sekhar Dana and Chakdah MLA Bankim Ghosh — have been named in the FIR, accusing them of using their influence to get jobs for their relatives at AIIMS, Kalyani.

Dana, who has been accused of using his influence to get a job for his daughter at the hospital in Nadia district, reached CID’s headquarters Bhawani Bhawan around 11 am and left around 6 pm after the questioning. Dana has already denied the allegations and said he would fight legally.