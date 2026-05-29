Bengal CID probes ‘fake signature’ charge in TMC MLAs’ letter of support to Shobhandeb for LoP post

CID team questions several TMC MLAs, including Nayna Banerjee and Kunal Ghosh

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataMay 29, 2026 07:42 PM IST
CID, allegations of fake signatures of TMC MLAsAt the centre of the controversy is the TMC MLA from Chowringhee, Nayna Banerjee, whose signature in the support letter has come under the scanner, among others. (Image generated by AI)
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The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police is probing the allegations of fake signatures of TMC MLAs in its letter to the Assembly Secretariat for backing Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition – a Cabinet Minister-rank post.

At the centre of the controversy is the TMC MLA from Chowringhee, Nayna Banerjee, whose signature in the support letter has come under the scanner, among others.

The state Assembly secretariat has filed a complaint at Kolkata’s Hare Street police station, alleging that Nayna Banerjee’s signature, which she signed after taking oath as the MLA, did not match the one in the letter of support for Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay.

In its probe, the CID has so far questioned several TMC MLAs, including Nayna Banerjee, Bolpur MLA Chandranath Sinha, Beleghata MLA Kunal Ghosh, and Canning-East MLA Baharul Islam.

On Thursday evening, a team of CID officials visited Nayna Banerjee’s Taltala residence. According to sources, the CID team included a videographer who took a photograph of her PAN card.

“I am a five-time MLA. This is insulting to me. I have informed the Leader of the Opposition about the entire matter,” she said after the CID team’s visit.

Meanwhile, Shobhandeb refused to comment on the matter. “I will not say anything on this matter without speaking to Nayana Banerjee,” he said.
According to the sources, several MLAs, whose signatures were in the letter of support to Shobhandeb for the LoP post, were not present in the Assembly that day.

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As doubts were raised about the authenticity of the signatures, the Assembly Secretary filed a complaint with the police, prompting the CID to start an investigation.

Sources said that the CID is taking signatures of several MLAs to verify their authenticity.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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