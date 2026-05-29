Bengal CID probes ‘fake signature’ charge in TMC MLAs’ letter of support to Shobhandeb for LoP post

At the centre of the controversy is the TMC MLA from Chowringhee, Nayna Banerjee, whose signature in the support letter has come under the scanner, among others. (Image generated by AI)

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police is probing the allegations of fake signatures of TMC MLAs in its letter to the Assembly Secretariat for backing Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition – a Cabinet Minister-rank post.

At the centre of the controversy is the TMC MLA from Chowringhee, Nayna Banerjee, whose signature in the support letter has come under the scanner, among others.

The state Assembly secretariat has filed a complaint at Kolkata’s Hare Street police station, alleging that Nayna Banerjee’s signature, which she signed after taking oath as the MLA, did not match the one in the letter of support for Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay.