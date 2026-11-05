Christian forum holds Kolkata prayer rally, refutes forced conversion narrative

Written by Sharanyo Basu

In response to incidents of alleged minority persecution targeting Christians in West Bengal, the Bangiya Christiya Pariseba (BCP) organised a mega prayer rally Thursday at Rani Rashmoni Avenue in Kolkata’s Esplanade, attracting attendees from across the state and beyond.

BCP represents more than 1.3 million Catholics and non-Catholics in West Bengal. BCP functionaries, Christian religious leaders from other denominations in the state, and those from Odisha, Nagaland, Mizoram, and others attended the meet.

Addressing the crowd, Herod Mullick, the organisation’s founding state secretary, said, “Christians in the state are in an unprecedented crisis. The past 5 months have witnessed incidents of threats, vandalism, and violence against Christian prayer meetings.”

He said that although the official count of such alleged incidents in West Bengal is 48, “unofficial figures suggest a higher number”. He also accused the police of complicity with the alleged attackers, or under coercion from them, stating that the police in most cases have refused FIRs and that only 16 FIRs have been filed.

Denying all accusations levelled against Christian organisations of forceful conversions, Mullick said, “It is a narrative created to portray peaceful Christian gatherings and prayers as instances of forced conversions to justify violence against them. We only baptise those who come out of their own volition.” He further said that he had himself “appealed to the chief minister to investigate forced conversions”.

The Bangiya Christiya Pariseba held a massive prayer rally in Kolkata’s Esplanade to protest alleged attacks on Christian prayer meetings (Express photo by Partha Paul). The Bangiya Christiya Pariseba held a massive prayer rally in Kolkata’s Esplanade to protest alleged attacks on Christian prayer meetings (Express photo by Partha Paul).

Meeting with RSS leader

He informed the gathering that he met Jishnu Basu, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary, on Wednesday. “It was a fruitful meeting. Basu does not support these attacks on Christians. He assured he would talk to Chief Minister (Suvendu Adhikari). We would also like to meet (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat.”

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He also said that by the end of November, different church leaders and the BCP will hold a joint dialogue to clear alleged misconceptions about forced Christian conversions.

He also clarified that he and the BCP do not endorse independent congregations that indulge in forceful conversions. “Due to a handful of such incidents, the entire community’s image gets tarnished.”

Several instances of alleged attacks on Christians have been reported lately, including from East Bardhaman, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Nadia, and West Midnapore. On November 2, a ‘people’s tribunal’ was convened in Kolkata, where ex-bureaucrats and members of civil society recorded testimonies from Christians who alleged minority persecution over the last six months.

Members of the crowd shared their own experiences of alleged violence. Panchugopal Mandal, a resident of West Midnapore’s Balichak, who had converted to Christianity around five years ago, alleged that on September 30, a few people attacked his house during his dead mother’s burial ceremony. He accused the local police of refusing to file a general diary entry and the administration of inaction despite repeated petitions.

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Another member of the crowd, Brother Bonny Tom, a theology student from Keralam, said, “We are not converting anyone. We are convincing everyone that Jesus is the Lord.”

Sharanyo Basu is an intern with The Indian Express.