‘What after police leave?’ Fear grips ‘purified’ Christians in Bengal village

Sitting near the door of her mud house with her husband, teenage daughter and ailing father-in-law, the 40-year-old shows the spot where she was allegedly forced to undertake a “purification” ritual on October 18, with buckets of water poured over her as she was made to chew bel and tulsi leaves.

In this village of about a hundred families in Paschim Medinipur district, there are four which are Christian. Three of these families, which are related, were attacked that day, in an assault that lasted three days between October 18 and 20.

A picket has come up in the village, with police personnel and civic volunteers patrolling the area. However, with none of those named by the Christian families for the alleged assault arrested, the families — which claim they have been ostracised by the village — fear what will follow once the police leave.

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Said the 40-year-old: “…Even now, they make threats. Entire village has turned against us…”

Villagers accuse the families of lying, denying any assault. At the same time, they question the “conversion” to Christianity around three years ago by the families. Particularly, they object to the cooking of non-vegetarian food by the families on days that the rest of the village celebrates religious festivals such as Durga Puja. An FIR has been registered at Chandrakona Police Station over alleged assault, under BNS sections relating to robbery, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, and outraging the modesty of a woman.

Papiya Sultana, Paschim Medinipur SP, told The Indian Express: “We set up a police picket as the families said they were feeling insecure. At present, there is peace… our investigation is on. This is all I can say.”

“Locked ourselves inside our homes. Did not dare venture out,” say families after the assault on October 18. (Express photo by Partha Paul) “Locked ourselves inside our homes. Did not dare venture out,” say families after the assault on October 18. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

It started a year ago

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Last October, a crowd allegedly surrounded their homes, and threats were made. The woman says they went to the police twice, but the two sides were urged to “compromise”.

On October 18, a group, including three women, arrived at their homes at around 3.30 pm, the 40-year-old said. “They barged into our house, dragged my husband and me out, and beat us up… They tore my clothes and poured water over me, calling it ‘purification’, while others watched on.” She was also made to chew leaves considered “holy” in Hindu rituals, she said.

The woman and her husband, 50, who make a living making copper jewellery at home, say the men kept abusing them, accusing that “we had adopted Christianity for money”. The group then allegedly moved on to other Christian homes, while threatening them not to approach police. “They assaulted a minor girl and threatened to rape her. They broke open the lock in one of the homes and took away Rs 20,000…” said the woman.

“On October 19 morning, the group came back, infuriated that we had called the police. They took us to a Durga Mandap in a nearby village and made us offer prayers. We came back and locked ourselves inside our homes,” the woman said.

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The next day, the men of the three families were allegedly threatened. “When they returned home, the men were crying… We sent young girls away to a relative’s house (for safety).”

The woman said she called up “community members”, who advised her to approach the police. “Finally, the police came and took us to a hospital for treatment. Then we lodged a formal complaint.” Nathan Hazra, the Father at a Baptist church in Chandrakona, West Midnapore, said: “Even in the previous (Trinamool Congress) government, there were threats to community members. But after the new (BJP) government came, these have intensified…”

Denying the claims, a villager said: “They were not born Christian… They cook non-veg food near our verandah on days we offer prayers to our deities… They spread messages claiming Jesus helped them overcome health issues… Even their own relatives object to their lifestyle.” On the alleged assault, the villager said: “They were only warned verbally.”

The 40-year-old said her chief concern is the secondary board examination of her daughter. “My daughter is in trauma and is not even going for tuition. How will she go to school once it reopens (after Puja)?…” “Isn’t this a free country? Doesn’t the law guarantee me the right to practise my faith in peace?”