Bengal CM says child marriage will lead to arrests, benefits getting snapped

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced a statewide crackdown on child marriage, ordering door-to-door drives to identify underage marriages and warning of arrests, jail terms and withdrawal of government welfare benefits for those involved.

Addressing a press conference after a Cabinet meeting at Nabanna, Adhikari said that the government would invoke the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 and the POCSO Act against those marrying minors as well as persons facilitating or solemnising such marriages.

The chief minister said husbands of women found to have been married while underage would be issued show cause notices and asked to produce valid proof of their wife’s age.