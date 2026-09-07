Bengal CM says child marriage will lead to arrests, benefits getting snapped

Bengal government orders door-to-door drives to identify underage marriages.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Sep 7, 2026 09:25 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari (Express Photo by Partha Paul)West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced a statewide crackdown on child marriage, ordering door-to-door drives to identify underage marriages and warning of arrests, jail terms and withdrawal of government welfare benefits for those involved.

Addressing a press conference after a Cabinet meeting at Nabanna, Adhikari said that the government would invoke the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 and the POCSO Act against those marrying minors as well as persons facilitating or solemnising such marriages.

The chief minister said husbands of women found to have been married while underage would be issued show cause notices and asked to produce valid proof of their wife’s age.

“The priests and qazis who conduct or facilitate child marriages will be jailed. The men found to marry underage girls, as well as members of both the husband’s and wife’s families, will not be spared either. They, too, will be apprehended. Action will be taken under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. In this case, child marriage carries a punishment of up to two years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh. Swift action will be taken across the state,” Adhikari said.

The announcement comes after the state health department reported nearly 60,000 institutional deliveries involving underage girls in just six months between January 1 and June 30, according to figures cited by the chief minister.

Giving details, Adhikari said 12,847 institutional childbirths by underage girls were recorded in Murshidabad district alone, followed by South 24 Parganas at 4,178.

He added that West Bengal tops the country in child marriages and childbirths involving girls below 18 years of age.

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Notably, 19th-century social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar had led a campaign against child marriage and for women’s education.

Adhikari also alleged that the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government had failed to share data on child marriages and underage childbirths with the Centre.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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