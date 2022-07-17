West Bengal: Chief Secy holds high level meeting as Covid cases increase rapidly

With Covid-19 cases increasing rapidly in the state, Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi held a high-level meeting with senior officials, including DMs, SPs and CMOHs of all the districts, on Saturday.

Administration sources said Dwibedi instructed all district administrations to strictly ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour among people and expedite the pace of administering Covid-19 booster doses.

They were asked to spread awareness on the need for booster doses and make surprise visits to markets to check whether Covid norms were being adhered to, said sources’

Meanwhile, as many as 2,839 more people tested positive for the Covid-19 infection, taking the tally to 20,68,199 on Saturday, while six fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 21,271, a health bulletin said. The state had recorded 3,067 cases on Friday, 3,029 on Thursday and 2,979 on Wednesday. The daily positivity rate slightly improved to 18.05 per cent from 19.54 per cent on the previous day as 15,728 samples were tested for Covid-19.

The fresh infections pushed the number of active cases to 30,613 even as 2,263 more people were cured of the disease.

In the past 24 hours, 3,43,120 vaccine doses were administered in the state