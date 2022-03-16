West Bengal Chief secy calls security meet: ‘Train civic volunteers well’

Civic volunteers in the state should be “properly trained” and utilised, West Bengal Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi instructed all the district police superintendents during a meeting on law-and-order at the state secretariat, ‘Nabanna’, on Tuesday.

The meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of the murder of two newly elected councillors, of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Congress, and the arrest of a home guard and a civic police volunteer in connection with the death of student leader Anis Khan in Howrah’s Amta. Two newly elected councilors, Anupam Dutta of the TMC from Panihati in the North 24 Parganas and Tapan Kandu of the Congress at Jhalda in Purulia, were shot dead in full public view on Sunday night. The discussion was mostly centered on the role of civic police volunteers, with the chief secretary stressing the need for proper training, sources said.

Sources said Dwivedi specifically directed the Howrah police administration to ensure law and order. State intelligence officials, who were also present at the meeting, were told to be active. While asking the police to be more vigilant, the chief secretary also sought action after identifying “sensitive areas”.

Further, it is alleged that civic police personnel are often sent to conduct searches instead of the police. In one such alleged case, a civic police volunteer was electrocuted on the roof of a house while conducting a search at Bhagabanpur in Paschim Medinipur. “Civic police are an extension of the TMC cadre. It isn’t the fault of the civic police volunteers. They get paid a pittance. These incidents are being orchestrated by using them,” said BJP leader Agnimitra Paul.

Also worried on the fallout of the twin murders of councillors , the chief secretary directed all the police chiefs to ensure law-and-order and communal harmony ahead of the upcoming Holi festival.