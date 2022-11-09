West Bengal Chief Secretary holds meeting with DMs, health officials of 4 worst dengue-hit districts

West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Tuesday held a meeting through video conferencing with the district magistrates (DMs) and health officials of Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Paraganas and Kolkata districts which have been worst-affected by dengue.

Health and civic officials were directed to keep an eye on cleanliness to check the vectore-borne disease. Door-to-door visits have been ordered in areas where dengue is on the rise. Additional teams have already been deployed in Kolkata to kill mosquitoes and see how to reduce the caseload.

Also, Principal Secretary, Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, will hold a meeting with the urban local bodies authorities to review the dengue situation in the state soon, officials said.

The DMs will review the dengue prevention and control activities with the councillors of urban local bodies that have high caseload. A total of 6,114 dengue tests were conducted on Tuesday of which 932 people were found to be positive with the disease.

On Monday, at least five dengue patients died across the state. Also, 348 cases were confirmed. “The rate of transmission seems to have stabilised, with a little decrease in the test positivity rate. Larval density is also on the decline,” said Director of Health Service Dr Siddhartha Niyogi. The medical teams will visit the cities and regions of the four districts, said officials.

The number of dengue cases in the state this year so far is about 51,000, Niyogi added. While the government claims that the situation is under control, the Opposition has been blaming it for not releasing “actual data”.