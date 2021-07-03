West Bengal: Charred body of girl found in field, says police

The FIR has been registered under IPS sections 302 ( murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence).

A half-charred body of a girl with her clothes torn was found in a field in Purba Bardhaman district, police said on Friday. Police did not rule out sexual assault and said the girl was yet to be identified.

The body was spotted by a local farmer on Thursday. According to local sources, the girl’s face and chest were disfigured.

“The body has been sent for post mortem. It seems like the incident took place somewhere else and the body was dumped here. We have registered a case,” SP K Sen said.

The FIR has been registered under IPS sections 302 ( murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence).