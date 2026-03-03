Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal defends wife after war of words with TMC over electoral roll turns personal

The long-standing friction between West Bengal’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal and the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led West Bengal Government has reached a boiling point this week. What began as an administrative dispute over the ‘under adjudication’ status of thousands of voters has now escalated into a personal war of words involving Central Bureau of Investigation chargesheets and disproportionate asset allegations.

The row began Monday when CEO Agarwal took to X to clarify why several names in the electoral roll, published on February 28 as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) were marked as ‘under adjudication”.

Agarwal said these cases were referred to judicial officers, under the guidance of the Calcutta High Court and Supreme Court, because certain electoral registration officers (EROs) and assistant EROs (AEROs) failed to decide them after hearings.