Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal defends wife after war of words with TMC over electoral roll turns personal

The long-standing friction between West Bengal’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal and the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led West Bengal Government has reached a boiling point this week. What began as an administrative dispute over the ‘under adjudication’ status of thousands of voters has now escalated into a personal war of words involving Central Bureau of Investigation chargesheets and disproportionate asset allegations.
Agarwal said these cases were referred to judicial officers, under the guidance of the Calcutta High Court and Supreme Court, because certain electoral registration officers (EROs) and assistant EROs (AEROs) failed to decide them after hearings.
The statement quickly provoked a strong reaction from the West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) Officers’ Association, with general secretary Saikat Asraf Ali, denying any responsibility on the part of EROs/AEROs for the delays.
“This is completely untrue and emphatically denied…. Micro Observers and Roll Observers engaged by the ECI have disagreed and sent back many cases already disposed of by EROs… without any observations,” Ali wrote. He called Agarwal’s attempt to assign blame “demeaning” to officers working day and night and said it “adversely affects their morale”.
Agarwal hit back, warning officers to stay within the “Lakshman Rekha” (legal boundary) of conduct rules and cautioned the association against acting as a “spokesperson” for officers who are technically on “deemed deputation” to the Election Commission.
TMC intervention: Bringing in CEO’s wife’s name
The administrative spat turned personal when Minister of State (independent charge) for Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya intervened. Rather than addressing the electoral roll, she attacked Agarwal’s personal integrity by citing a past CBI investigation.
Story continues below this ad
In a social media post, she wrote, “…But where was this moral sermon when, as per a CBI charge-sheet, nearly 30 bank accounts and six plots worth crores – three in Dwarka and others in Gurgaon, Greater Noida and Kolkata were allegedly linked to your wife ? Before preaching ethics, answer the questions on record. Accountability first, lectures later.”
The row did not stop there. On Tuesday morning, Agarwal defended his wife and said that the CBI chargesheet cited by the TMC ended in an “honourable acquittal”. He said his wife has owned property since before their marriage and has been a regular Income Tax filer since 1983. He added that all assets and income sources had been declared and assessed by the IT department over the last 43 years.
“The attempt to ‘give a dog a bad name and hang him’ stands exposed after this long agnipariksha. Truth and the rule of law will undoubtedly prevail. Satyamev Jayate,” Agarwal said.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More