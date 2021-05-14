West Bengal: Central panel meets SC/ST families hit by violence, asks state to rehabilitate them

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar during his visit to Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar on Thursday. (PTI)

A team from the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Thursday started its two-day visit to West Bengal and met the SC/ST families of people who reportedly suffered in post-poll violence.

Accompanied by East Burdwan District Magistrate Priyanka Singla, SP Kamanashish Sen, DSP (HQ) Shouvik Patra, the three-member team went to Milikpara of Burdwan city and Nabagram village in Burdwan district.

After the meeting, NCSC Chairman Bijay Shapla said, “We are observing all the cases. After that, we will submit a report to the Central government after return to New Delhi. We will meet the district administration concerned and the state government. We will talk with them about rehabilitation of these Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes families who suffered in post-poll violence in West Bengal.”

The team, which reached Kolkata on Thursday, will visit South 24 Parganas district the following day. They will inquire into the cases where in post-poll violences the dalit families allegedly were attacked and many were killed in the violence.

According to the NCSC, it had already received many letters and complaints of atrocities against Dalits in West Bengal after the result of the poll was announced.

At least 16 people, mostly BJP members, died in post-poll violence. The BJP has alleged that the TMC was behind the violence.

Last week, a team from the Union Home Ministry visited violence-hit areas. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also visited areas where BJP workers were attacked.

On a May 3, the Union Home Minister asked the state government to take steps against the post poll violence.

A Constitution Bench of the High Court ordered the state home secretary to submit a report on post-poll violence.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already announced a Rs 2 lakh compensation for the family of each of 16 victims.