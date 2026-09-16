Bengal completes 100% Census fieldwork ahead of deadline: Suvendu Adhikari

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday claimed West Bengal has completed 100 per cent of fieldwork for the first phase of the 16th Census of India well ahead of the September 14 deadline, calling it a “proud and momentous milestone”.
“Through sheer dedication, meticulous planning and relentless effort, our administrative machinery has covered every corner of the State with remarkable speed and accuracy,” Adhikari said in a post on X.
“100% Houselisting Blocks (HLBs) Completed: All 1,73,066 HLBs across every single district, subdivision, blocks, municipal corporation and municipalities have achieved complete coverage. Exceptional Enumeration Reach: Over 3.68 crore census houses (3,68,30,150) have been successfully enumerated against the projected 3.69 crore; an outstanding operational benchmark of nearly 99.7% of all expected households.”
“Thousands of field workers who walked miles in every weather condition, reaching every household across hills, plains and riverine belts. District Administrations: District Magistrates, SDOs, BDOs, Municipal Commissioners, and In Charge Officers for their tireless round-the-clock coordination and leadership.”
I am immensely pleased to share that West Bengal has achieved 100% field work completion for Census Phase 1 well within the deadline of September 14, 2026.
A proud and momentous milestone for West Bengal.
Through sheer dedication, meticulous planning and relentless effort, our… pic.twitter.com/b811lVUJjT
He also thanked the state’s citizens for their “warm hospitality, patient cooperation, and proactive participation in opening their doors to our enumerators”. “When we work together with commitment and unity, West Bengal sets the standard for excellence. Keep up the tremendous work.”
The first phase of the Census began with self-enumeration on April 1, followed by a house-to-house listing operation by designated enumerators starting April 16. The first phase was scheduled to be completed within a 30-day window between April and September 2026.
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In Bengal, the survey began on August 1 and will continue till February next year.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More