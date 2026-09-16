Bengal completes 100% Census fieldwork ahead of deadline: Suvendu Adhikari

Adhikari also praised grassroots workers like enumerators and supervisors in his post, calling them “our real heroes on the ground”. (Express File Photo)

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday claimed West Bengal has completed 100 per cent of fieldwork for the first phase of the 16th Census of India well ahead of the September 14 deadline, calling it a “proud and momentous milestone”.

“Through sheer dedication, meticulous planning and relentless effort, our administrative machinery has covered every corner of the State with remarkable speed and accuracy,” Adhikari said in a post on X.

“100% Houselisting Blocks (HLBs) Completed: All 1,73,066 HLBs across every single district, subdivision, blocks, municipal corporation and municipalities have achieved complete coverage. Exceptional Enumeration Reach: Over 3.68 crore census houses (3,68,30,150) have been successfully enumerated against the projected 3.69 crore; an outstanding operational benchmark of nearly 99.7% of all expected households.”