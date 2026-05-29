Census in Bengal from Aug 1, Adhikari says ‘not linked to politics’

The chief minister said the survey will begin from August 1 and will continue till February next year. (File Photo)

Accusing the previous TMC government of changing West Bengal’s demographic composition by “encouraging infiltration,” Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said the Census was “extremely necessary” and should not be linked to politics.

“Because of the Census, a large number of Bangladeshis have already fled the country, as you can clearly see. At this moment, those who are being held in various holding centres will not be able to produce the necessary and valid documents,” the chief minister said at a press conference after chairing a meeting on the first phase of the Census at the state secretariat, Nabanna.

The chief minister said the survey will begin from August 1 and will continue till February next year.