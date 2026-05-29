Census in Bengal from Aug 1, Adhikari says ‘not linked to politics’

Accusing the previous TMC government of changing West Bengal’s demographic composition by “encouraging infiltration,” Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said the Census was “extremely necessary” and should not be linked to politics.
“Because of the Census, a large number of Bangladeshis have already fled the country, as you can clearly see. At this moment, those who are being held in various holding centres will not be able to produce the necessary and valid documents,” the chief minister said at a press conference after chairing a meeting on the first phase of the Census at the state secretariat, Nabanna.
The chief minister said the survey will begin from August 1 and will continue till February next year.
Accusing the previous TMC government of delaying the Census in the state, Adhikari said, “The previous government did not start the Census process for political reasons. The then chief secretary was also waiting for a political concurrence. Because the previous government did not undertake any Census-related work, other states have moved much further ahead while we have fallen behind.”
The chief minister dismissed fears and questions surrounding the enumeration process.
“The Census has no connection with politics. It is a Constitutional obligation… There is no reason for the legitimate citizens of this country or state to be afraid,” he said, urging people to cooperate with officials to ensure the smooth conduct of the enumeration process.
Laying out the schedule of the Census process in the survey, the chief minister said that for the first time, the entire Census process will be conducted digitally.
According to the CM, the first phase of self-enumeration will continue until August 15, during which ordinary residents can self-enumerate online.
To ensure that there is no confusion or problems arising among the general people regarding the Census, special helpline numbers and a website are being launched by the state and the Centre. The nationwide toll-free number that will remain active is 1855. In addition, a landline number is also being launched: 033-2335 9503. For any information, citizens can directly visit the official website: http://www.westbengal.census.gov.in.
Adhikari said Census Director Rashmi Komal would oversee the entire exercise in the state.
Government employees engaged in the enumeration process will collect data using a dedicated mobile app and upload the information directly to a central server.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More