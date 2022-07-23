West Bengal: CBSE Class XII results out, CM Mamata Banerjee hails students

Tanvi Agarwal of Lakshmipat Singhania Academy scored 499 out of the total 500 (99.8%) marks in CBSE Class XII exam, the result for which was declared on Friday.

“I was expecting a good result, but not a result like this. My parents guided me at home as I had no private tutor. I want to become a doctor,” said Tanvi, whose

parents are chartered accountants.

Meanwhile, several other schools also performed well in the CBSE Class 12 exam.

At Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, 330 students (35.64%) have secured 90% and above, and 661 students (71.38%) have secured 80% and above in the Class XII exam. Dedipiya Mukherjee topped in the school by securing 99.2% marks.

Meanwhile, at South Point High School, Ovia Roy (humanities) and Janhvi Shaw (science) scored 495/500 (99%) in their respective streams, while Preeti Dey

(commerce) scored 489/500 or 97.8%.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated successful students. “Congratulations to our successful students and rank-holders of CBSE examination! Kudos to the guardians, teachers, schools. Those who have fared below expectations must resolve to fight better in future,” Banerjee tweeted.