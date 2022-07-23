scorecardresearch
Friday, July 22, 2022

West Bengal: CBSE Class XII results out, CM Mamata Banerjee hails students

"I was expecting a good result, but not a result like this. My parents guided me at home as I had no private tutor. I want to become a doctor,” said Tanvi, whose parents are chartered accountants.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 23, 2022 4:01:52 am
Tanvi Agarwal of Lakshmipat Singhania Academy scored 499 out of the total 500 (99.8%) marks in CBSE Class XII exam, the result for which was declared on Friday.

Meanwhile, several other schools also performed well in the CBSE Class 12 exam.

At Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, 330 students (35.64%) have secured 90% and above, and 661 students (71.38%) have secured 80% and above in the Class XII exam. Dedipiya Mukherjee topped in the school by securing 99.2% marks.

Meanwhile, at South Point High School, Ovia Roy (humanities) and Janhvi Shaw (science) scored 495/500 (99%) in their respective streams, while Preeti Dey
(commerce) scored 489/500 or 97.8%.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated successful students. “Congratulations to our successful students and rank-holders of CBSE examination! Kudos to the guardians, teachers, schools. Those who have fared below expectations must resolve to fight better in future,” Banerjee tweeted.

