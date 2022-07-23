West Bengal: CBSE Class XII results out, CM Mamata Banerjee hails students

July 23, 2022 4:01:52 am
Tanvi Agarwal of Lakshmipat Singhania Academy scored 499 out of the total 500 (99.8%) marks in CBSE Class XII exam, the result for which was declared on Friday.
“I was expecting a good result, but not a result like this. My parents guided me at home as I had no private tutor. I want to become a doctor,” said Tanvi, whose
parents are chartered accountants.
Meanwhile, several other schools also performed well in the CBSE Class 12 exam.
At Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, 330 students (35.64%) have secured 90% and above, and 661 students (71.38%) have secured 80% and above in the Class XII exam. Dedipiya Mukherjee topped in the school by securing 99.2% marks.
Subscriber Only Stories
Meanwhile, at South Point High School, Ovia Roy (humanities) and Janhvi Shaw (science) scored 495/500 (99%) in their respective streams, while Preeti Dey
(commerce) scored 489/500 or 97.8%.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated successful students. “Congratulations to our successful students and rank-holders of CBSE examination! Kudos to the guardians, teachers, schools. Those who have fared below expectations must resolve to fight better in future,” Banerjee tweeted.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’Premium
Latest News
Grand celebrations to mark 75th I-Day: Uttar Pradesh Govt
Govt data in Lok Sabha: Ex-servicemen getting govt jobs declining in numbers since 2015
Kolkata: TMC says BJP scared of July 21 rally, saffron camp hits back
SSC job ‘scam’: Rs 20 crore seized as ED raids houses of 2 Bengal ministers, others
Explained: Meant to boost revenue, new liquor policy ran into trouble from early on
14 years after split, Jamiat factions start merger process
Under L-G fire, AAP steps up attack on Centre
Behind problem of illegal colonies in Punjab, realtors who didn’t apply for regularisation
Bhagwant Mann govt to take ‘policy route’ to bypass Raj Bhawan, regularise 35K contract jobs
Withdrawal of security: HC questions Punjab over info leak
No provision for transfer of students studying abroad to Indian varsities: Govt
MPs absent, Bills seeking repeal of places of worship Act, on UCC not introduced