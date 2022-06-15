West Bengal: CBI files chargesheet in Cong leader’s murder case

THE CENTRAL Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Purulia, against five accused in a case related to the murder of Tapan Kandu, councillor from Jhalda Municipality (West Bengal). The CBI had registered a case on April 6 following the orders of Calcutta High Court and took over the investigation of the case. The case was earlier registered at Jhalda police station relating to alleged murder of Tapan Kandu, a councillor from Jhalda Municipality. The five accused who have been named in the FIR are Dipak Kandu, Kalebar Singh alias Gopal Singh, Naren Kandu, Md Asil alias Basir Khan and Satyavan Pramanik.

On March 13 this year, when the complainant along with Tapan Kandu and other friends were returning from evening walk through Bagmundi Road at around 5:15 pm, three unidentified persons on a motor cycle came from the opposite direction and one of them fired three bullets aiming at Tapan Kandu. The accused then escaped. Tapan Kandu collapsed and was taken to Jhalda Hospital and further he was taken to Ranchi Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The CBI has also appealed to the court to allow them to investigate further and file supplementary chargesheet later.

Since the day of the incident, Tapan’s wife Purnima Kandu had been accusing IC Sanjib Ghosh of putting pressure on her husband to join the Trinamool Congress. Kandu’s friend Niranjan Baishnab, an eyewitness in the murder case, also allegedly died by suicide. The investigation of the suicide case was also handed over to the CBI. The CBI has registered a separate case and is investigating it simultaneously. Recently, the CBI has recovered his cellphone from his house. The CBI has questioned Ghosh but he hasn’t been named in the FIR.