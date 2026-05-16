West Bengal government orders re-verification of 1.69 crore caste certificates, hints at SIR deletions

The order directing the re-verification of 1.69 crore caste certificates was issued by the Backward Classes Welfare department secretary to all district magistrates on May 14. (Image generated using AI)
In a major decision, the West Bengal government has ordered the re-verification of 1.69 crore caste certificates in the state, which were issued since 2011 when the Trinamool Congress came to power. The order also states that caste certificates issued to people whose names have been deleted in the recent Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls will be examined and “may be cancelled”.
The development comes in the backdrop of allegations of fake caste certificates being issued to people.
“There were complaints from different quarters that fake SC, ST and OBC certificates have been issued to a large number of people since 2011. There is a need for scrutiny. That is why we have asked the authorities to re-verify all the caste certificates. If any officer is found guilty of issuing fake certificates, strict action will be taken against him or her,” Kshudiram Tudu, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, said.
The order was issued by the Backward Classes Welfare department secretary to all district magistrates on May 14.
“You are aware that around 1.69 crore caste certificates have been issued since 2011 (SC: 1.00 crore, ST: 21 lakh and OBC: 48 lakh). Of these, around 47.80 lakh caste certificates (SC: 32.51 lakh, ST: 6.65 lakh & OBC: 8.64 lakh) have been issued by the respective certificate issuing authorities against applications received through the Duare Sarkar camps (in 10 phases) within the stipulated time frame,” the order read.
The Duare Sarkar (government at your doorstep) programme was a flagship initiative by the former TMC government, where neighbourhood camps were organised to facilitate access to schemes and receive applications for caste and other certificates.
“Now, it has been observed that the authenticity and genuineness of some caste certificates issued since 2011 have been challenged by different quarters,” the order stated. It also highlighted that certain two-generation caste certificates may also have been issued on the basis of such certificates during this period.
The order noted that the issuance of caste certificates is a statutory responsibility of the sub-divisional officers (SDOs) and district welfare officer, Kolkata, and required detailed scrutiny and verification before any certificate can be granted.
“Considering the importance and sensitivity of the matter, re-verification of such caste certificates at the level of the respective issuing authorities will be done in accordance with the prevailing norms and statutory provisions,” it added.
The order directs district magistrates to ask all SDOs to re-verify all caste certificates issued since 2011 “along with the related 2d generation caste certificates issued on the basis thereof, in terms of prevailing norms and statutory provisions, to ensure the authenticity and genuineness of the issued caste certificates and maintain transparency in the caste certificate issuing process,” the order stated.
It also said that strict action would be taken if it was found that the certificates had been issued improperly.
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The order also referred to the controversial SIR exercise in the state. “Moreover, caste certificates issued to the persons and dependents whose names have been deleted from the electoral roll of the state in the recently conducted SIR exercises, shall be examined and may be cancelled following the due process as per extant Act & Rules mentioned above. Any laxity in this regard will be viewed accordingly and personal liability of the issuing authority shall be fixed,” the order read.
In its first Cabinet meeting, the new BJP government had made it clear that those whose names had been deleted after the SIR would not be able to avail government schemes.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More