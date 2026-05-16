West Bengal government orders re-verification of 1.69 crore caste certificates, hints at SIR deletions

The order directing the re-verification of 1.69 crore caste certificates was issued by the Backward Classes Welfare department secretary to all district magistrates on May 14. (Image generated using AI)

In a major decision, the West Bengal government has ordered the re-verification of 1.69 crore caste certificates in the state, which were issued since 2011 when the Trinamool Congress came to power. The order also states that caste certificates issued to people whose names have been deleted in the recent Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls will be examined and “may be cancelled”.

The development comes in the backdrop of allegations of fake caste certificates being issued to people.

“There were complaints from different quarters that fake SC, ST and OBC certificates have been issued to a large number of people since 2011. There is a need for scrutiny. That is why we have asked the authorities to re-verify all the caste certificates. If any officer is found guilty of issuing fake certificates, strict action will be taken against him or her,” Kshudiram Tudu, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, said.