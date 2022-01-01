West Bengal: Cases rise by more than 1k for third straight day

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
January 1, 2022 2:38:37 am
The surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in West Bengal continued unabated over the last 24 hours as the state registered 3,451 fresh cases, with Kolkata alone accounting for 1,954 of them.
The fresh cases took the state’s overall tally to 16,38,485.
With the infections recorded over the last 24 hours, the state has now seen the number of cases jump by over 1,000 over the last three days. The state also logged seven fresh deaths.
