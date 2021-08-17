West Bengal cabinet nod to set up board to boost industrialisation in state

The West Bengal Cabinet on Monday approved the formation of an industrial promotion board to facilitate the establishment of more factories in West Bengal, Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

Sources in the state administration said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would head the board, which will look into issues related to power, water supply and land, and work out solutions by coordinating among various government departments.

Apart from the chief secretary and the chairperson of the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation, ministers and secretaries of the departments of finance, industry and commerce, information technology, tourism, food processing and horticulture, and power would be part of the board.

“Although the state government has introduced a one-stop-shop system for industrialisation, there are various problems in case of power, land and finance-related issues. This is why the chief minister took the decision to form the board where all departments concerned are included so that there is better coordination and work is expedited quickly and willing investors don’t face hassles, bringing in more investments,” Chatterjee said.

Meanwhile, state Finance Minister Amit Mitra inaugurated three new online services for urban local bodies for the ease of doing business.

One is a single-window system for the issuance of building plan approvals called e-grihanaksha. The second system will be used to issue trade licences, and facilitate the registration of shops and establishments through a common application form. The third service is about municipal mutation and assessment (e-mutation).

State minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the timeline for delivery of all services by the urban local bodies had been fixed at 15 days.

