Thursday, September 13, 2018
West Bengal Cabinet nod for hydel project, retirement age of nurses raised

The minister of state for health also said her department has decided to revise the retirement age of nurses in state-run hospitals from 60 to 62 years.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: September 13, 2018 5:47:11 am
State minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on Wednesday said the Cabinet has sanctioned setting up of a Rs 6,921-cr pump storage hydel project in Purulia. Using water from the Tugra in Ayodhya Hills, the project, which has been vetted and sanctioned by the Central Electricity Authority last year, is aimed at producing more electricity.

“We have also sanctioned setting up 27 nursing schools in the state. The number of hospital beds has increased, but the number of nurses hasn’t. There is a gap and we need to plug that,” she said.

The Cabinet also approved the Bangla Krishi Sech Yojana, under which small and marginal farmers would get assistance to set up micro-irrigation facility “almost free of cost”. “This scheme has merely been sanctioned today. The chief minister will be announcing the benefits of this scheme soon,” said Bhattacharya.

