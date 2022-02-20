West Bengal Cabinet Minister Sadhan Pande passes away at 71

West Bengal Minister for Consumer Affairs and Self Help Groups Sadhan Pande passed away in Munbai on Sunday morning.

The eight-time MLA was 71. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the death of her cabinet colleague via a tweet. “Our senior colleague, party leader and Cabinet Minister Sadhan Pande has passed away today morning at Mumbai. Had a wonderful relation for long. Deeply pained at this loss. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, followers,” Banerjee said.

Pande was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai for the last few months for kidney aliments and had been recently put on ventilation.

State ministers Sujit Bose and Shashi Panja will leave for Mumbai to bring back his mortal remains.

Previously with the Congress, Pande joined the Trinamool Congress after his defeat in the 1998 Lok Sabha polls. He was made a state minister after TMC came to power in West Bengal in 2011. Since then, he has been in charge of the Consumer Affairs and Self Help Groups and Self-Employment departments.